Thousands of affordable apartments to be built for workers, all for under $6,500

A view of the five-story affordable housing buildings for workers in Binh Duong Province.-Photo vietnammoi.vn This was part of efforts to cater to workers with housing and other much-needed social infrastructures in industrial clusters across Vietnam, provided for in a Government-approved project ‘Investment into construction of workers’ in industrial and manufacturing zones. There are currently 334 industrial parks and manufacturing zones nationwide, employing about 2.7 million workers. However, according to a survey by VGCL in 2016, at least 1.2 million workers need a stable home and 1.4 million want supermarkets, kindergartens or recreation centres close to work. A year after the project was approved, the VGCL has identified 20 viable areas in 20 provinces and cities, with each land plot averaging at 35ha and all land clearance costs to be borne by local governments. The VCGL said it is working with the remaining 30 provinces and cities to secure land soon. For 2018-23, with VND11 trillion ($471.8 million), VGCL intends to finish the construction of least 50 workers’ complexes – each comprising of 1,000 apartment units (30-45sq.m each) and facilities, including green spaces, 500-seat cultural centres, central squares, kindergartens, malls, pharmacies and other services. Proper living spaces help ensure public… Read full this story

