The uneven road to school for students in rural Kiên Giang

A student from Cán Gáo Village in the southern province of Kiên Giang’s An Minh District takes an online lesson. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Sen KIÊN GIANG — Every day, Trần Thị Vân from Cán Gáo Village in the southern province of Kiên Giang’s An Minh District gets up early to prepare food and then take her son to school by boat. She often waits until the class finishes and then takes him back as it takes her several hours to carry her son – a second grader – to school and back. Many students and parents can share similar stories because it’s not easy for them to get to the school, which is more than 9km from their homes. Ngô Thị Diệu, another resident, said she would normally ask her neighbours for help but she preferred to take her children to school every day. “Children are naughty so I feel insecure leaving them with others,” she said. Nguyễn Thành Công, secretary of Càn Gáo Village’s Party Commitee, said although the number of poor households had fallen gradually over the past few years, the journey to the school had not been getting any easier. Students are often carried to school by boats, particularly those from subzone 34. For decades, people… Read full this story
