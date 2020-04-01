The safety and well-being of residents are CapitaLand’s priority

Chen Lian Pang, CEO of CapitalLand Vietnam Foundation works at the D’Edge project has damaged some surrounding houses. How do you feel about this matter? The safety and well-being of residents are our priority, and we are working closely with the authorities and third-party experts to investigate the matter. This concerns me a great deal, as if it is not resolved properly, it may affect our future developments and the overall investment outlook of Vietnam. Currently, based on the contractual terms between the developer and the main contractor, the developer has handed over the site to the appointed contractor for site management. Thus, all external parties, including the developer, would have to obtain permission to enter the site. Understanding that the site is surrounded by other structures, the developer has anticipated that the surroundings would be affected by the construction to a certain extent. Thus, insurance has been purchased to cover matters. Currently, the construction work has damaged six houses within the surroundings. Based on past experience, such collaterals are inevitable due to the nature of excavation work, especially during basement construction. As an experienced international developer, we have taken preventive measures to minimise such issues where possible. Can you… Read full this story

