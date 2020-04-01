Talk Vietnam

Student streamlining – a must in 4.0 era

by vietnamnet.vn

Career guidance is believed to be important in the new era which aims to create human resources who meet the changing requirements of the labor market.

Labor bulletins show that Vietnam has over 200,000 redundant workers who have higher education levels. This has been blamed on bad career guidance at general schools.

The majority of students finishing high school wish to have higher education level. They only go to vocational school as a last resort when they fail the exams to enter university.

According to Giao Duc Viet Nam, high school students only have one hour a month for career guidance practice. Teachers don’t have good information about professions to provide to students.

