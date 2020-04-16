Striking similarities between two countries with little in common

Hà Nội streets fall empty as the country implements strict social distancing policy from April 1 to April 15. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng *Paul Kennedy There are many countries in the world right about now that should be picking up the phone and giving Viêt Nam a call. If there was a definitive playbook written on how best to deal with COVID-19, there’s little doubt the author would be Vietnamese. The work of the government, coupled with efforts made by the general public, have seen a minuscule amount of cases recorded to date, with more than half treated and discharged from hospital after making a full recovery. The death rate remains at zero, and while there is no room for complacency, credit where credit is due needs to be given. As an expat blessed to call Viêt Nam home these days, there’s not a day that goes by I don’t feel grateful to be living in a country that acted fast in the early days. And as an expat blessed to call Viêt Nam home these days, there’s not a day that goes by I don’t feel grateful not to be living in the United Kingdom, where the number of infections and… Read full this story
