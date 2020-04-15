Sticky prices of local fresh pork yield market to frozen imports

Fresh pork prices are hovering above levels people are willing to match, Photo: Le Toan Vinmart supermarkets have slightly raised prices in recent days and now charge up to VND300,000 ($13) per kg, with some special cuts costing up to VND420,000 ($18.25). Last month, the same items went for about VND235,000 ($10.20) and VND340,000 ($14.80). Meanwhile, pork prices at other food businesses in supermarkets and wet markets declined slightly but remained very high, around VND160-210,000 ($7-9) per kg, approximately doubling on-year. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), implementing the order of the prime minister, husbandry giants like C.P. Vietnam, Dabaco, Mavin, Japfa, and GreenFeed have already decreased the price of live hogs to about VND70,000 ($3) per kg. Explaining the high price of the essential food item, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said that supply is relatively tight. The African swine fever epidemic last year killed 20 per cent of the country’s hog population. The population rose by 6.3 per cent since last December to 24 million pigs at the end of the first quarter. “The ministry expects to catch up with the previous population peak at the end of 2018 in… Read full this story

