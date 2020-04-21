Traveler’s Guide “Stay at Home” kit enables would-be tourists to discover Vietnam from home The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,14:07 (GMT+7) “Stay at Home” kit enables would-be tourists to discover Vietnam from homeThe Saigon Times The “Stay at Home with Vietnam” kit allows people around the world to learn about Vietnamese culture through a selection of Vietnamese books, songs, artwork and TV series – PHOTO: COURTESY OF VIETNAM TOURISM ADVISORY BOARD HCMC – The Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board has collaborated with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to launch the “Stay at Home with Vietnam” kit that will allow people from around the world to discover Vietnam from the comfort of their homes. People who have not been able to visit Vietnam because of the coronavirus pandemic can experience the country’s breathtaking destinations, delicious cuisine and fascinating culture through the new kit, which is available at https://vietnam.travel/things-to-do/stay-at-home. They can explore 360-degree tours of World Heritage-listed sites, such as Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province and Phong Nha Caves in Quang Binh Province, or try cooking Vietnamese dishes such as banh mi (Vietnamese bread) or bun cha (rice noodle served with grilled pork meatballs) with easy recipes. Besides this, users can color pictures of… Read full this story

