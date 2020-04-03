State investment agency aims to sell stake in Hải Phòng Thermal Power this month

Hải Phòng Thermal Power JSC’s revenue in 2019 reached VNĐ11.3 trillion, up 18.6 per cent compared to 2018 while post-tax profit soared 176 per cent to nearly VNĐ1.17 trillion. — Photo vietnamfinance.com HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) will auction its entire 9 per cent stake, or 45 million shares, in Hải Phòng Thermal Power JSC (HND). Interested investors must register to buy the whole offering. The initial price of each share (HND) will be VNĐ26,000 (US$1.09), which means SCIC could expect to receive a minimum of VNĐ1.17 trillion. This starting price is 77 per cent higher than HND’s opening price of VNĐ14,700 Friday on the UPCoM, Việt Nam’s exchange for unlisted public companies. The auction is expected to take place at 2.30 pm on April 22. Hải Phòng Thermal Power JSC currently has four major shareholders owning up to 93.18 per cent of the company’s charter capital. Its largest shareholder is the Power Generation Corporation 2, holding 51 per cent, followed by Phả Lại Thermal Power JSC with 25.97 per cent and Vinacomin Power Holding Corporation Limited with 7.21 per cent, besides SCIC which holds 9 per cent. Hải Phòng Thermal Power JSC’s revenue in 2019 reached VNĐ11.3 trillion,… Read full this story

