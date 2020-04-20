Spurring e-government initiatives

The three main types of interactions within an e-government are government-to-customer (G2C), government-to-business (G2B), and government-to-government (G2G). Within the G2G interaction, the relationship of a government to its employees (G2E) can be further separated (see Figure 1). The effective implementation of e-government procedures at national and local levels will not only improve the economy’s competitiveness but also enhance citizens’ confidence in the government’s fight against corruption. Especially, e-governments can improve the state budget substantially and reduce opportunity costs, among other benefits specified (see Figure 2). For example, the national public service portal alone, launched last December, is expected to save over VND4.2 trillion ($182 million) per year. This also means that the delay of e-government implementation since the late 2000s would have cost the state trillions of VND. It is noteworthy that this amount does not take into account other lost opportunities due to the possible failure to attract sizable investment. E-government and business Recent reports published by the United Nations and the World Bank show that countries with high e-government indexes are usually associated with high business environment indexes (see Figures 3 and 4). A good business environment will attract high-quality investors, creating positive spillover effects such as better… Read full this story

