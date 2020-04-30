International Spanish clubs to start testing in preparation for return to training The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,08:54 (GMT+7) Spanish clubs to start testing in preparation for return to trainingThe Saigon Times General view of ball – PHOTO: REUTERS MADRID (REUTERS) – La Liga clubs will begin testing players for the novel coronavirus next week as the first step towards restarting the season in June, a source familiar with the league’s plans said on Wednesday. Athletes in Spain have been forced to train at home since early March due to one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced they are free to begin individual training at facilities from next Monday. Players and staff must undergo a RT-PCR test for the virus and a serology test before returning to training as part of phase one of La Liga’s protocol for a return to activity. Phase two is individual training and could begin as soon as May 6, while phase three is training in small groups of up to eight players. Phase four refers to full group training which needs to last at least two weeks before action returns. The source said the four phases can be completed within… Read full this story

