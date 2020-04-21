Asia News South Korea, China cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,17:20 (GMT+7) South Korea, China cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim gravely illThe Saigon Times North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS SEOUL (REUTERS) – South Korean and Chinese officials on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ill after media outlets said he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was in “grave danger”. Daily NK, a Seoul-based speciality website, reported late on Monday, citing one unnamed source in North Korea, that Kim was recovering after undergoing the procedure on April 12. The North Korean leader is believed to be about 36. CNN cited a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the matter as saying Washington was “monitoring intelligence” that Kim was in grave danger after surgery. Bloomberg quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying the White House was told that Kim took a turn for the worse… Read full this story

South Korea, China cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill have 317 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.