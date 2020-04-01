Social distancing begins in central region

A take-away coffee shop in Đà Nẵng. All online and take-away food and coffee shops will be closed from April 2 as social distancing sets in to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. — VNS Photo Công Thành CENTRAL REGION — Online and take-away food and coffee shops will shut down from April 2 following a decision released on Wednesday in response to the Prime Minister’s social distancing decision. Only chemists, food stores, supermarkets, petrol stations, banks, and power, water supply and telecommunications services will be allowed to stay open. Also on Tuesday, eight bus routes were closed to limit travel and close contact among people. Offices were warned to work online or cut office-based staff by 50 per cent. Bus routes connecting Đà Nẵng with Thừa Thiên-Huế and Quảng Nam have been shut, while only one daily return flight will be operated from Đà Nẵng to Hà Nội and HCM City, respectively. More than 900 people were being monitored at medical centres, households and hotels, while 4,991 people had completed their isolation time as of today. In total 2,034 had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. In Quảng Nam Province, social distancing began in all city, districts and communes from Wednesday. Eight checkpoints have been set up to provide heath checks and declarations for all passengers from… Read full this story

