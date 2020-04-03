A health worker is seen collecting a nasopharyngeal swab from a doctor at Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội on April 2 to test for SARS-CoV-2 infection, after many employees working for a food catering company to the hospital tested positive. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The health ministry early Friday announced six new COVID-19 cases – including five Vietnamese returning from overseas and one related to Trường Sinh company-Bạch Mai Hospital cluster, pushing the country’s accumulative number of cases to 233. The five imported cases were all quarantined as soon as they passed through immigration so there are no risks of community transmission. Patient 228 is a 29-year-old man with a registered address in the northern province of Bắc Giang, who returned to Việt Nam on March 20. He is being treated and quarantined at Cầu Yên general medicine clinic in Ninh Bình Province. Patient 229 and 230 are 28 and 30-year-old women from the central province of Hà Tĩnh, who both also arrived into Việt Nam on March 20. They were immediately transferred to concentrated quarantine site run by 241st Brigade in Ninh Bình Province after their immigration process was completed. They are currently being treated at Ninh Bình… Read full this story

Six new COVID-19 cases announced Friday morning, VN's tally stands at 233 have 223 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.