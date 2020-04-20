Seven more patients with COVID-19 recover in Ninh Bình Province, total at 214

Recovered patient’s relatives hand over flowers to doctors of the Ninh Bình Provincial General Hospital on Monday afternoon. — Photo courtesy of the hospital HÀ NỘI — Seven more patients with COVID-19 recovered and were discharged from the Ninh Bình Provincial General Hospital on Monday afternoon. The new recovered cases have brought the number of patients being given the all-clear on Monday to 12 and the country’s total recovered patients to 214, making up nearly 80 per cent of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Việt Nam. They are all Vietnamese nationals, specifically as follows: Patient 164, male, 23, was admitted to the hospital on March 26. During treatment, he had four tests and all tests were negative for SARS-CoV-2 on April 9, 11, 13 and 19. Patient 165, male, 58, was admitted to the hospital on March 26. The patients also has had four tests with negative results for SARS-CoV-2 on April 9, 11, 13 and 19. Patient 180, female, 27, was admitted to the hospital on March 26. All of the patient’s tests were negative for SARS-CoV-2 from April 13 to 19. Patient 181, male, 33, was admitted to the hospital on March 26. During treatment, he was tested four… Read full this story

