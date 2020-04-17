Science and technology applied to passenger transport

PANO – The Ministry of Transport on January 26th announced the pilot plan on the application of science and technology to managing and connecting road passenger transport activities. Earlier, some customer support software was put into use to better connect passengers and transport service providers and various transport services. Applications such as GrabTaxi, LiveTaxi, AdTOS, Vrada, and VinasunApp were launched to better meet customers’ travel demand. One of the taxi smartphone applications However, these services, as Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho says, still have certain limitations and are not compatible with current regulations in the transport industry. That’s why the Ministry of Transport developed the plan which was approved by the Prime Minister to overcome the shortcomings. Under the plan, information about transport contracts will be provided to state’s management agencies to help better supervise road passenger transport activities and discover and deal with violations in a timely manner. GrabTaxi Ltd. Company and other businesses with road passenger transport contracts are chosen to pilot the plan in Hanoi, Da Nang, Quang Ninh, Khanh Hoa, and Ho Chi Minh city from 2016 to 2018. If the plan operates effectively, it will be carried out on a larger scale. Vuong… Read full this story

