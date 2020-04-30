Professor and Doctor of History at Saint Petersburg University Vladimir Kolotov made the statement in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975). He explained that the victory was a long-term fight for national freedom and reunification against an extremely strong opponent. Vietnam then focused on building the country and integrating into the world, he went on. The Professor emphasised that Vietnam pursues a foreign policy of independence and the country has proved itself a responsible member of the international community. He assessed that Vietnam’s prestige around the globe has continued to grow as the country is taking on the role of ASEAN Chair 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021. The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which was established in 1930, plays a decisive role in the country’s success today. It led the Vietnamese people in the successful August Revolution in 1945 and many important later victories that were crucial to national reunification. At that difficult time, the Party encouraged all people to strengthen solidarity to liberate the south and reunite the country,… Read full this story

Russian expert: April 30 victory opens era of VN's international integration have 344 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.