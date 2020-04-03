Corporate Ride-hailing motorbike services halted in Hanoi The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 3, 2020,13:46 (GMT+7) Ride-hailing motorbike services halted in HanoiThe Saigon Times A GrabBike driver gives a helmet to a customer. Ride-hailing firms Grab and GoViet on April 2 suspended their ride-hailing motorbike services in Hanoi City for two weeks – PHOTO: GRAB HCMC – Ride-hailing firms Grab and GoViet on April 2 suspended their ride-hailing motorbike services in Hanoi City for two weeks to fight the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A representative of Grab told the Vietnam News Agency that to strictly follow the directives of the prime minister and the chairman of Hanoi City and to guarantee partners drivers’ and customers’ safety, the firm decided to stop the operation of the GrabBike service until April 15. Meanwhile, the GrabBike service remains in operation in other provinces and cities nationwide. Its food delivery service, GrabFood, is still operating in the nation’s provinces and cities, except for Danang City, while GrabMart, a service helping people at home to buy items and products at convenience stores and supermarkets, has been launched in HCMC to serve the city’s residents during the fight against the coronavirus, and goods delivery service GrabExpress is still… Read full this story

