Vietnam Economy Rice for national reserves yet to meet target: official The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020,10:51 (GMT+7) Rice for national reserves yet to meet target: officialThe Saigon Times Bags of rice are stacked in a warehouse. Vietnam has yet to purchase an adequate amount of rice for the national reserves this year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has yet to purchase an adequate amount of rice for the national reserves this year, according to a top official of the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR), reported VietnamPlus. As of April 14, GDSR had bought only 7,700 tons of rice out of the target amount of 190,000 tons, as required by the prime minister, stated Do Viet Duc, head of GDSR. Meanwhile, GDSR recently decided to cancel the tender packages at the State Reserves departments of Hai Duong and the south-central regions to supply 8,000 and 9,000 tons of rice to the national reserves, respectively. Similar rice tender packages at the State Reserves Department in the south of the Central Highlands were canceled as well, mainly due to contractors’ refusal to sign rice contracts, Duc reported. The GDSR leader added that the upcoming bidding sessions for rice supplies will be carried out… Read full this story

