Rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security: PM

Chairing a meeting with permanent Government members in Hanoi on March 31, PM Phuc said farmers enjoy bumper harvest with high selling prices this year despite harsh weather conditions, especially in the Mekong Delta. (Photo for illustration) He highlighted the need to ensure food security for 100 million Vietnamese, along with reserves and supplies for other tasks. The Government leader also instructed relevant agencies to seriously punish behaviors related to the hoarding of goods to hike prices against the law. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, agencies and localities were urged to boost agriculture production, especially rice. Regions with high output could be allowed to export rice. The leader asked the Minister of Industry and Trade to submit a report on rice export to the PM before April 5, with feedback from ministries concerned, which must ensure that domestic consumption demand will be met in any case, especially amid the adverse weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Ministry was assigned to buy 190,000 tonnes of rice, 90,000 tons of unhusked rice or more for stockpiling in accordance with the national reserve target in 2020 as approved, thus meeting demand in contingency cases. Source: VNA

