Reunification Day: Viet Nam’s strong aspiration for peace

Division 304, Army Corps No 2 enters the Independence Palace, April 30, 1975.— VNA/VNS Photo Quang Thành HÀ NỘI – To mark the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam's 1975 Great Spring Victory (April 30, 1975) and the fall of the America-backed Sài Gòn administration, ending the American War and leading to the liberation of southern Việt Nam, the Vietnam News Agency presents an article by Nguyễn Đinh Lê, PhD, a lecturer from the History Faculty of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University, Hà Nội. In 1954, the French colonialists were defeated in the battle of the Điện Biên Phủ and were forced to sign the Geneva Agreement (July 1954) to withdraw from Indochina. However, shortly after, the United States stepped up to fill the vacuum, increasing military aid to South Việt Nam and sending the first US military advisers to the country in 1959 to implement its global anti-revolution policy. They did everything to suppress the South's revolution. From 1954 to 1958, South Việt Nam lost a huge number of officials and Party members. Nearly 90,000 patriots were arrested and imprisoned and nearly 20,000 were tortured and killed. The country was divided into two regions with two opposing regimes: the North, which was completely liberated,…

