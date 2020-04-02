Release of latest sequel of Lật Mặt series postponed

A scene from the action comedy Lật Mặt: 48H (Face Off: 48 Hours), the fifth sequel of film producer and director Lý Hải’s Lật Mặt series, which will be postponed until February 2021. Photo courtesy of Lý Hải Production Studio HCM CITY The action comedy Lật Mặt: 48H (Face Off: 48 Hours), the fifth sequel of Lật Mặt series, will be postponed until February 2021. Lý Hải, the film’s producer, screenwriter and director, said: “Although the postponement will cause a loss, audiences’ safety and health are more important.” He added that they were in post-production of the film, which was planned to be released on April 30. Lật Mặt: 48H is set in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region where a family tries to escape from a gang that is chasing them. “The film honours family love,” said Hải, 52, who runs Lý Hải Production Studio in District 10. He asked veteran actors Võ Thành Tâm, Huỳnh Đông and Ốc Thanh Vân to play the main roles. Fight choreographers Hải Bùi of Việt Nam and Kim Chung Min of South Korea also took part in the film. Hải said the film contains thrilling action scenes filmed at floating markets, and on boats and ferries. “The film will be different from previous Vietnamese action films,”… Read full this story

