Real estate companies lose trillions of dong due to COVID-19

The Dat Xanh Group Joint Stock Company’s Opal Skyview project in Ha Noi, This company’s DXG code has suffered great impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a decrease in share price. — Photo centralland.com.vn The novel coronavirus (COVID -19) outbreak has cost many real estate firms trillions of dong from their market capitalisation value. Dat Xanh Group Joint Stock Company (DXG) is one of those to have suffered the greatest impacts of the pandemic, leading falling share prices. The price of DXG dropped strongly from VND14,300 per share on January 2, 2020 to VND7,770 on April 1, costing the group over VND3.4 trillion (US$145.2 million) in its market capitalisation value. LDG Joint Stock Company (LDG), has lost VND1.13 trillion in market capitalisation value due to falling share prices during the outbreak. LDG has decreased from VND8,850 per share on January 2, 2020 to VND4,160 on April 1. Meanwhile, An Duong Thao Dien Real Estate Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company (HAR) was at VND2,250 per share on April 1, down by VND1,700 compared to the beginning of the year. As a result HAR’s market capitalisation value has plunged VND185 billion, reported Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper. Hoang Quan Real Estate… Read full this story

