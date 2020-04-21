Phu My Hung Urban Area in HCM City. The real estate market in HCM City froze in the first quarter as demand and purchasing power tumbled due to COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo The Anh The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) has asked for corporate bond regulations to be loosened to help businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, local media have reported. According to HoREA chairman Le Hoang Chau, bonds had become a key tool for real estate firms to raise funds for projects. The association suggested that real estate firms be permitted to continue raising funds from bond issuances as they faced difficulties from the outbreak. From January to March, about 53,000 units went on sale but only 14 per cent were sold – the lowest rate in four years. Eight hundred real estate trading houses, or 80 per cent of the total, were closed during the period. In total, 94 per cent of real estate firms closed, while new businesses declined by 12 per cent on-year. The real estate market had frozen in the first quarter, Chau said. Trading volume fell 70 per cent on-year and total revenue slumped 80 per cent on-year, leading to a shortage of… Read full this story

Property developers ask for loosening of corporate bond policies have 303 words, post on bizhub.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.