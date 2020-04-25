Press photos “ASEAN – One community” awarded

The contest, which had been launched by VJA, drew the participation of 650 photos by journalists from ASEAN nations. The photos featured fine angles of view of journalists through their lens on people, unique lifestyles of each country, and the solidarity, friendship and cooperation among people in ASEAN. The organizing panel presenting consolation prizes to journalists The organizing panel awarded 10 photos, including one first prize, one-second prize, three third prizes and five consolation prizes. The photo “Nong Khai Water Festival”, by Mongkolchai Panyatrakul from Thairath Newspaper under Confederation of Thai Journalists, won the first prize worth $US 1,000. The VJA won the second prize for the “Le hoi dua bo bay nui” (Seven Mountain cows racing festival in Tinh Bien district, An Giang province, Vietnam) photo by Nguyen Huu Dinh from Kien Giang province’s Journalists Association; and 4 consolation prizes namely: “Buoi chieu hoang cung” (a peaceful afternoon at the Grand Palace, Phnom Penh, Cambodia) by Vu Kim Son from the Vietnam News Agency, “Duong tu” (the oriented religious path of life) by Nguyen Quang Tuan from the Vietnam Photography Magazine, “Chieu cao nguyen” (highland children leading their cattle to home in the Moc Chau Highland, Son La province,… Read full this story

