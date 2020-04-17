Press agencies’ significant contributions to COVID-19 prevention

According to figures by the Ministry of Information and Communications, over the past time, press and media agencies throughout the country have published between7,000 and 10,000 articles on the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting nearly 30 million readers each day. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam affirmed that along with medical forces, troops, and police, reporters and editors are important forces participating in the fight against COVID-19. An image in the song The press agencies are not only a communication channel to provide official and reliable information to people, but they also help prevent and minimize the damage caused by the disease. Besides, many press agencies have had meaningful initiatives to control the pandemic. Notably, the People Army’s Newspaper and Tuoi Tre Newspaper launched programs to mobilize social resources across the country to promote nationwide efforts in COVID-19 prevention, while the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) released a song to warn people of fake information related to COVID-19. The song named “No fake news” was performed by the boy band DaLab. After more than half a month since its launching, it has attracted nearly 1 million views, of which 320,000 of the views were on DaLab’s YouTube channel, and 350,000 views on TikTok. … Read full this story
