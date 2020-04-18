International Premier League clubs discuss options but left in limbo The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 18, 2020,16:43 (GMT+7) Premier League clubs discuss options but left in limboThe Saigon Times General view of the Premier League logo on a match ball – PHOTO: REUTERS MANCHESTER (REUTERS) – Premier League clubs on Friday discussed possible models for finishing the current season but did not consider a specific date for play to resume while U.K. government lockdown restrictions remain in place. Representatives of the 20 teams took part in a conference call to look at various possible options for restarting the season and remain committed to completing the fixtures rather than voiding the season. But after the government announced on Thursday that the lockdown would remain in place for at least another three weeks, all options remain hypothetical. A Premier League spokesperson said: “Today’s Shareholders’ Meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-2020 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops. “In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios. “We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our… Read full this story

