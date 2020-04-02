Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a phone call with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Thursday, discussing cooperation fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders spoke about prevention and control measures put in place in their respective countries. The government leader stressed that Việt Nam is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of fighting an enemy. He noted that following positive results in the first phase, the fight has entered a new phase amid complicated developments globally. Việt Nam remains in control of the situation and is taking the initiative in curbing the spread of the disease, striving to ensure social security and safety for both Vietnamese and foreign citizens living in the country, PM Phúc said. PM Phúc thanked China for its support in the form of experience sharing and supply of medical equipment. He stressed that the good cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 will be a bright point in bilateral ties this year as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship. Premier Li hailed Việt Nam’s… Read full this story

PM Phúc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.