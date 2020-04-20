Nation PM orders inspection of alleged rice export irregularity The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,20:11 (GMT+7) PM orders inspection of alleged rice export irregularityThe Saigon Times An individual holds paddy in hands. The Government Inspectors have been asked to probe efforts made by the relevant agencies to comply with prevailing regulations on the State management of rice export activities – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Government Inspectors to probe efforts made by the relevant agencies to comply with prevailing regulations on the State management of rice export activities. The inspection is aimed at verifying allegations of fishy interference in rice exports, especially with regard to procedures for opening the online customs system for rice export registration, as covered by local media recently, PM Phuc said in a notice issued today, April 20. Any violators will be disciplined, he noted. The Government Inspectors were told to report the inspection results to the Cabinet leader in June, reported Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper. The Government leader in the notice approved the continuation of rice export activities as previously suggested by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Further, the Finance Ministry, later that day, proposed the Ministry of Public Security… Read full this story

