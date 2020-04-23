International Players ready to be quarantined to play matches – Woakes The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,15:45 (GMT+7) Players ready to be quarantined to play matches – WoakesThe Saigon Times England’s Chris Woakes celebrates with Jonny Bairstow after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – England’s cricketers would agree to be quarantined together in one location if it means they will be allowed to play matches after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season, all-rounder Chris Woakes said on Wednesday. The England and Wales Cricket Board has said the season will not start before May 28 and British media reported players could be asked to stay at hotels near grounds and play matches without spectators present. “If the players had to be put in quarantine for a period of time I think players would be happy to do so,” Woakes was quoted as saying by the Telegraph. “If after this… cricket was allowed to come back again and it was at a venue where there was space for players on site, then I think players would be happy to do that but obviously it depends on how long it is to be for. “If it was going… Read full this story

