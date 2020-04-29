Food Phu Quoc night market reopens The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,18:54 (GMT+7) Phu Quoc night market reopensThe Saigon Times A seafood stall at Phu Quoc night market – PHOTO: MINH DUY HCMC – The government of Phu Quoc District, Kien Giang Province, has allowed the Phu Quoc night market to reopen from today, April 29. According to a decision signed by Phu Quoc District’s vice chairman, Pham Van Nghiep, vendors on the Ly Tu Trong, Nguyen An Ninh, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Le Loi and Bach Dang streets, which encompass the night market, can resume operations from today. They still have to apply coronavirus infection prevention and control measures such as requiring guests to wear face masks and maintain a safe physical distance, providing hand sanitizers for guests and cleaning up and disinfecting their stores daily. The Phu Quoc night market is one of the most popular attractions on Phu Quoc Island. It is home to hundreds of stalls offering a wide variety of local specialties such as peppercorn and fish sauce, food (especially seafood) and souvenirs at reasonable prices. The district authorities on April 23 permitted the resumption of domestic air services to Phu Quoc Island; road transport, including taxi and coach… Read full this story

Phu Quoc night market reopens have 302 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.