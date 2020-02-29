Pharma initiatives to cure the needy

Strong investment ensures Novartis can remain committed to provision of drugs. Photo: Le Toan Last month, with investment of $6 million, the Swiss medicines group Novartis inaugurated its new legal entity in Vietnam under the name Novartis Vietnam Co., Ltd. On the occasion, the company announced the arrival of its first medicine shipment at the port of Ho Chi Minh City. “We strive to enhance Vietnam’s access to high-quality, innovative medicine, and will invest in strengthening local research and development capabilities,” said Roeland Roelofs, country president of Novartis Vietnam. According to Roelofs, as a committed partner of the government, Novartis has been supporting the healthcare system with various initiatives and continues to contribute to socio-economic progress. One of the initiatives is the Glivec International Patient Assistance Program. This was a scheme to support patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia and gastrointestinal stromal tumours who have health insurance for no less than 36 months, with medicine completely free of charge. The programme has been implemented by Novartis since 2001 to support patients globally in over 80 low- and middle-income countries through the Max Foundation. In Vietnam, the programme has been implemented since 2005, and supported 100 per cent of the cost of… Read full this story

