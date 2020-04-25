Pernod Ricard contributes to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Pernod Ricard handing over 10,000 medical face masks to Hanoi Department of Health Responding to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s call to join the government to fight against COVID-19, Pernod Ricard Vietnam has implemented numerous solutions. Realising that the supply of medical face masks is limited and that doctors, nurses, and health staff have to use cloth masks, Pernod Ricard Vietnam has decided to provide 10,000 N-95 masks to Hanoi Department of Health worth VND600 million ($26,100). These masks will be sent to Hanoi Centre for Disease Control to then be delivered to doctors and health staff in Hanoi, who directly interact with high-risk cases. Known for its key principle and direction of unlocking and supporting opportunities for developing sustainable and responsible community initiatives, led by the Blue Venture Award (organised by Pernod Ricard Vietnam in partnership with TVHub), together with Dan Tri Newspaper, The Thousand Shields of Love campaign was officially launched. The campaign calls for donations from the community, to come together and donate 20,000 medical protection outfit and N95 face masks for healthcare professionals, police and armed forces, as well as volunteers. The campaign will provide a form of support to protect all those who are protecting us in this pandemic. The Thousand… Read full this story

