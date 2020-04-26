Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25. Illustrative image With the extreme weather gradually subsiding, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau was found to have suffered most from the negative effects of the weather with two people dead after the heavy rain caused the collapse of a house whilst one individual has gone missing as a result of the floods. The other deaths, missing people, and injuries have been reported in the provinces of Ha Giang, Son La, and Yen Bai. According to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the harsh wind blew the roofs off of over 10,000 houses throughout the region, whilst more than 3,000 hectares of rice and other crops have been destroyed, in addition to 32 construction sites being damaged. In total, it is expected that the economic losses will come to roughly VND130 billion. The damage began when a cold spell swept through the north of the nation on April 22, causing heavy rain throughout… Read full this story

