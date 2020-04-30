Tourism Passenger numbers must not exceed 80% of aircraft capacity The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,18:33 (GMT+7) Passenger numbers must not exceed 80% of aircraft capacityThe Saigon Times Passengers on board a Vietnam Airlines flight – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The number of passengers on board each aircraft must not exceed 80% of its capacity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a notice the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent to airlines and airports nationwide. Airlines are not required to strictly apply social distancing on flights. “Social distancing is not applicable to groups of guests who are family, friends or colleagues or to those booking the same tour or using the same airline booking code,” CAAV stated in the notice. Airlines should encourage guests to use the web check-in and make online medical declarations to reduce the density in check-in areas at airports. In addition, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam has introduced a number of measures to ensure the safety of passengers during the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, airlines must provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers, with at least 60% alcohol, to passengers and flight crew. Travelers are required to complete mandatory medical declarations, have their body temperatures checked and disinfect… Read full this story

