SaraminHR, an online recruitment firm, signed a shareholding agreement in February with Applancer, a Vietnamese company which owns TopDev, an IT recruitment platform. Photo techtalk.vn Compiled by Thiên Lý In the first quarter of the year, Việt Nam foreign investors acquired stakes worth US$2 billion in local companies. According to the Foreign Investment Agency, the value of deals in March alone was over $1.72 billion. SaraminHR of South Korea was among the foreign companies to acquire stakes. According to Staffing Industry Analysts website, SaraminHR, an online recruitment firm, signed a shareholding agreement in February with Applancer, a Vietnamese company which owns TopDev, an IT recruitment platform. The value of the deal was not disclosed but SaraminHR termed it a strategic investment. The company plans to establish its specialised employment portal business model in Việt Nam and grow Applancer into the “number one recruiting platform in Việt Nam.” Kim Yong-hwan, CEO of SaraminHR, said, “Based on successful settlement in Việt Nam, we plan to aggressively target the Southeast Asian market in future.” TopDev founder Nguyễn Hữu Bình said the money would be used to improve service quality and create more value addition, aiming for big goals such as expanding the workforce… Read full this story

Pandemic speeds up M & A deals as companies become cheap have 224 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.