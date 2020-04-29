Pandemic drives down hotel value

Many hotel owners are having to weigh up selling off or trying to continue in business, Photo: Le Toan Hotels across the country have had to shut down permanently during the COVID-19 crisis due to lack of revenue, with many being offered up to new owners. According to Sohovietnam, an agency specialising in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the hospitality sector, the demand for such deals has been increasing recently, with interest coming from many domestic and foreign investment funds, as well as capable financial investors. Sohovietnam president Phan Xuan Can told VIR that at present, the company has a portfolio of dozens of mini hotels, more than 12 mid-sized hotels, and eight high-end hotels which are being offered to buyers. Of those, two high-end hotels are attracting great interest from overseas buyers. “By my estimation, a sum of VND8-10 trillion ($347-434 million) is ready to be invested in completed or under-construction hotels and resorts in key tourism destinations such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Hoi An, and more,” Can said. The most favoured hotels by buyers are typically 4-star with upwards of 100 rooms, with investment capital ranging around VND400-500 billion ($17-21 million)… Read full this story

