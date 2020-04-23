Pandemic could become catalyst for M&A within real estate market – illustration photo According to Su Ngoc Khuong, senior director at Savills Vietnam, 2020 has thus far been a difficult period for local and international property investors. However, for cash rich, sector-experienced financiers it will also be a time of great opportunity, in overseas markets as well as in Vietnam, as those who have over-extended are forced into rapid divestment. “A trend on the rise since 2019 is for investor groups to seek to partner with others to develop larger-scale merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities,” said Khuong. “In Vietnam we estimate that there are deals of this nature, currently under negotiation, valued at well over half a billion dollars.” In addition, the government is currently implementing robust directives to support property and business through the slowdown. “With this increased liquidity, and a potentially opportunity-rich investment environment, we anticipate that when the pandemic eases, more and more investors will plough new capital into Vietnam’s real estate sector,” Khuong added. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a number of projects reported delays in construction, resulting in fewer units than expected being launched. This is likely to increase house prices in the aftermath of the… Read full this story

Pandemic could become catalyst for M&A within real estate market have 336 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.