Owners of Metropole Hanoi proposed for hotel operation extension to 70 years

Metropole Hanoi reigns as one of Southeast Asia’s most iconic hotels Earlier, the project’s investors had submitted a proposal to increase the hotel’s investment from the current $48.7 million to $74.7 million to renovate the hotel and upgrade it to the Raffles brand as well as raise the hotel’s operational duration from 45 to 70 years. The two partners in the project are Hanoitourist Corporation and Singapore’s Indotel Ltd. The hotel’s $48.7 million investment has been disbursed in full. Currently, Metropole Hanoi has nearly 700 employees and contributes about VND130 billion ($5.65 million) to the state coffers each year. In 2017, Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) belonging to VinaCapital – one of the leading fund management firms in Vietnam – transferred its stake in Metropole Hotel to Lodgis, a joint venture firm founded in November 2016 between US equity fund Warburg Pincus and VinaCapital with the initial seed capital of around $300 million. According to VOF’s related announcement, the deal value approximated $100 million, equal to half of the hotel value of around $200 million. After the deal, the 50 per cent equity ownership in Thong Nhat Metrople hotel joint venture belongs to Lodgis, the joint venture between Warburg Pincus and VinaCapital. Currently, the joint venture, through Singapore’s Indotel… Read full this story

