Overseas Vietnamese in RoK support Tay Ninh border guard and police forces

VKEIA representatives present medical supplies to the Tay Ninh Provincial Border Guard Command Specifically, Doctor Pham Hai Chien, VKEIA Chairman, gave the Tay Ninh Provincial Border Guard Command 6,000 medical face masks, three boxes of Peka Antis hand sanitizer gel, three boxes of Bio Peka (biological products to prevent mosquitoes, ants, cockroaches and mice while patrolling along the borderline), and 20 sets of face covers. Colonel Nguyen Van Dung, Deputy Political Commissar of the Tay Ninh Provincial Border Guard Command spoke highly of the gifts, saying that the medical stuffs arrived in a timely manner helping the border guard force prevent infection of the virus and successfully fulfill their missions of controlling COVID-19 at border gates. According to the officer, the command has built over 100 checkpoints to control illegal immigration through the more than 240km-long borderline with Cambodia, thereby curbing the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading in the country. The Tay Ninh provincial police force receives gifts from VKEIA Besides, the local border guard force has worked closely with the local police to effectively prevent and control the disease, crimes and smuggling, contributing to maintaining local social order and safety, and safeguarding national border sovereignty and security. On the occasion,… Read full this story
