A traffic officer checks a driver’s paperwork on National Highway 1A. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức HÀ NỘI People who violate traffic laws will be able to pay their fines online starting from June 30. At present, the only localities that allow online fine payments are Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng and Bình Thuận. Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, head of the Department of Administrative Procedures Control under the Government Office Ngô Hải Phan said that the online payments for traffic fines had been trialled in the five localities since March 13. So far this year, 6,100 people have visited the national public service portal dichvucong.gov.vn to pay their fines, but only 170 were able to access the system, and just five were able to complete payment. Also since March 13, motorbike and automobile owners in HCM City and Hà Nội have been able to pay registration fees online. Phan said owners who paid fees on the national public services portal received e-invoices from commercial banks, but some traffic police agencies did not accept them as proof of payment and wanted paper invoices. Vietcombank was the first bank to trial online payments, followed by Vietinbank and Agribank. Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyễn Ngọc Đông… Read full this story

Online payments for traffic violations have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.