Stock Market Oil shock sinks stock market The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,19:16 (GMT+7) Oil shock sinks stock marketThe Saigon Times An HCMC Securities Corporation employee monitors stock prices. The VN-Index tumbled as U.S. crude dropped below US$0 per barrel on April 21 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The local stock market posted the biggest daily loss in three weeks today, April 21, as investors heavily offloaded oil and gas stocks following U.S. crude’s crashing into the negative territory for the first time in history. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange saw its gains during the six-day winning streak all evaporate, shedding a massive 28.13 points, or 3.67%, to close at 766.84. There were only 56 rising stocks versus 321 others ending lower, including 59 stocks plunging to the floor prices. According to vietstock.vn, investors turned panicked after U.S. crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slumped 306% to finish Monday at negative US$37.63 a barrel. As billions of people around the globe stay home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, physical demand for crude has dried up, creating a global supply glut. Investors worried lockdowns and travel restrictions will be extended and hammer economic recovery. Due to the sharp decline… Read full this story

