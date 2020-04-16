Property Office market yet to see much negative impact from Covid-19 The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 16, 2020,07:39 (GMT+7) Office market yet to see much negative impact from Covid-19 The Saigon Times Employees work in a Grade A office building. The HCMC office market has yet to record a significant negative impact from the pandemic in the first quarter of this year – PHOTO: VAN LY HCMC – The coronavirus outbreak cast a shadow over many sectors in the past few months, but the HCMC office market has yet to record a significant negative impact from the pandemic in the first quarter of this year. CBRE Vietnam, in its Q1 2020 report, noted that the average asking rent in the Grade A segment was recorded at US$44.6 per square meter, a decrease of 1.2% q-o-q and 3.6% y-o-y. This decline was due to the relocation of tenants at some Grade A buildings, and many landlords being forced to reduce rental rates to attract new tenants. As the market had one new supply located in a prime location within the CBD, and its rent was higher than the average rental rate of Grade B, the rental rate of this segment increased by 1.8% q-o-q and… Read full this story

