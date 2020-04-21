Novaland Group presents healthcare equipment to People’s Hospital 115

Representatives of Novaland Group presents ventilators to the People’s Hospital 115. — VNS Photo Thu Ngan Real estate developer Novaland Group late last week handed over healthcare equipment worth VND10 billion (US$430,000) to the People’s Hospital 115 in HCM City. The equipment includes two blood purification machines, five ventilators, and two negative pressure isolation rooms. The donated equipment is part of Novaland’s efforts to respond to the programme on “Mobilising all people to support the fight against COVID-19” launched by the Government and the Vietnamese Fatherland Front. “In addition to experienced healthcare staff, modern technologies play an important part in treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. These modern technologies will especially help protect the health of healthcare staff. The equipment presented by Novaland is very important for the hospital to respond to the worst cases as well as reduce the dangers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Phan Van Bau, director of the People’s No 115 Hospital. In another development, Novaland and other partners have organised a programme to present 5,000 gift sets to disadvantaged people living in HCM City to support them during the pandemic. Previously, the group had donated over VND6 billion to support the fight against COVID-19… Read full this story

