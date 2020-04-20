Students start returning to school in low-risk provinces after months offJoint efforts made to keep community safe from the deadly virusVietnamese students in Australia struggle amid pandemicNo new COVID-19 cases reported for four days in a rowViệt Nam recorded no new cases for 3.5 days, one case tests positive after recovery Distance is kept between sellers and buyers at a market in the northern province of Lai Châu to minimise chance of COVID-19 infection. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung HÀ NỘI — The number of COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam remained at 268 at 6pm on Monday, with 54 active cases, 214 recovered and zero deaths, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has announced. Among 54 active cases, 14 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the first time and another seven cases have tested negative for coronavirus twice. Patient 188 – a 44-year-old woman working for Trường Sinh Company, which provides logistics services for Bạch Mai Hospital once again tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the test was conducted at the National Tropical Diseases Hospital. She is now under quarantine at the hospital. Earlier, a test by Hà Nội Diseases Control Centre on Sunday showed that she relapsed two days after… Read full this story

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday afternoon have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.