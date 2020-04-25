No new COVID-19 cases reported in Việt Nam in past 24 hours

Restart the economy, while keeping clear of COVID-19: PM’s Decree 19COVID-19: no new cases reported in VN on Saturday afternoonFive more COVID-19 patients recoverElderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19Việt Nam reported no new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, five relapsed One of five patients given the all-clear at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on Saturday speaks to the press. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam confirmed no COVID-19 new cases on Saturday afternoon with the total infections standing at 270. The latest cases reported on Friday were two Vietnamese students returning from Japan who were quarantined upon arrival. On Saturday afternoon, five COVID-19 patients, including four Vietnamese and one Danish national, were discharged from National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Campus 2, raising the number of recoveries to 225. All of them will be kept in isolation for the next 14 days. The country on Saturday reported five people who had previously been given the all-clear tested positive again while still under quarantine post-treatment. Two of them are currently being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases while two others have been admitted to Quảng Ninh Province Hospital Number 2 and Bình Thuận Province Traditional Medicine… Read full this story

