No new Covid-19 cases reported in 60 hours

A medical worker takes samples for quick Covid-19 testing. The nation has seen 201 people recover from the disease – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Vietnam reported no new Covid-19 cases as of this evening, extending the time span without new patients to 60 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus remained at 268, including 160 imported cases and 108 others locally infected, it said,

There are 62,998 people currently in quarantine nationwide due to close contacts with the patients. Among these, 279 people are being monitored at hospitals, 11,338 people quarantined at health centers or other establishments and 51,381 self-quarantined at home.

Today, another two foreign patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, both in HCMC, said a report of the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

The new recoveries include the 97th patient, who had been treated at Can Gio Covid-19 treatment hospital, and the 151st and 207th, discharged from Cu Chi field hospital.

They have brought the country's total number of…

