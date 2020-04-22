No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends VN’s response

Vietnam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday’s afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures. Hanoians doexerciseat public gardens near their residential areas on April 20. Health experts and authorities continueto urge people to practise hygiene and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus. So far, the country has reported a total of 268 cases, with 216 cases – accounting for more than 81 per cent – already recovered. 12 confirmed positive cases in treatment have tested negative for the virus in the first test, while eight others’ second tests have returned negative. To date, there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Việt Nam. 75,799 people are being placed under various forms of quarantine – 268 at hospitals, 15,268 at concentrated quarantine camps and 60,163 are isolated at home. Also today, during a press briefing, World Health Organisation (WHO) Western Pacific Director, Takeshi Kasai, praised Việt Nam’s strong government leadership and cooperation among the people in implementing measures to curb the pandemic. The health expert has also recommended that Việt Nam could start to cautiously look at easing restrictions meant to slow the… Read full this story

