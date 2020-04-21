Retail industry face difficulties during COVID-19International co-operation and solidarity vital to addressing any global crisisElderly thrilled with pension deliveriesDigital economy expected to increase labour productivityNo new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday afternoon Hanoians do exercise at public gardens near their residential areas on April 20. Health experts and authorities continue to urge people to practise hygiene and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam continued to record no new COVID-19 cases for five and a half days, according to Tuesday’s afternoon report, while experts urged continued observance of social distancing measures. So far, the country has reported a total of 268 cases, with 216 cases – accounting for more than 81 per cent – already recovered. 12 confirmed positive cases in treatment have tested negative for the virus in the first test, while eight others’ second tests have returned negative. To date, there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Việt Nam. 75,799 people are being placed under various forms of quarantine – 268 at hospitals, 15,268 at concentrated quarantine camps and 60,163 are isolated at home. Also today, during a press briefing, World Health Organisation (WHO) Western Pacific Director, Takeshi… Read full this story

No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends Việt Nam's response have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.