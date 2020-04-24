No new cases recorded in Việt Nam for eight days straight

HÀ NỘI — For the eighth day in a row, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Việt Nam.
The last person to test positive for coronavirus was a teenage girl on April 16 in Hà Giang Province.
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on Friday morning, the total number of confirmed patients in Việt Nam remains at 268.
Of those, 224 people have been successfully treated, accounting for 84 per cent.
Only 44 people with the virus remain in care at seven medical facilities across the country.
Two of those patients have tested negative twice for the novel strain of the coronavirus.
Fifteen others have returned negative results in their first tests, including the Hà Giang patient who is being treated at Đồng Văn District’s General Hospital
She remains in a stable condition and has showed no signs of fever, coughing or breathing difficulties, Sấn Văn Cương, director of the hospital said.
Six people who came into direct contact with her have also tested negative.
There have been no deaths from the virus since the first positive case was reported on January 23.
Currently, 68,890 people are quarantined in the country, with 352 isolated in hospitals. — VNS
