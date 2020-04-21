No new cases of COVID-19 in Việt Nam for fifth successive day

Hà Nội health staff conduct a quick test for a seller at Ngã Tư Sở Market on April 19. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Steering Committee for National COVID-19 Prevention and Control said there were no new cases of coronavirus recorded on Tuesday. That makes it five days in succession without any new coronavirus patients. The total number of cases COVID-19 in Việt Nam remains at 268, with 160 coming from overseas and 108 infected among the community. Since April 16, Việt Nam has not had a single new case of coronavirus, which is a record in the country during the pandemic, according to the Steering Committee. The number of new cases has been declining since Việt Nam implemented a nationwide social distancing policy. From April 1 to 14, the number of new cases dropped by 40 percent compared to the previous two weeks. From April 15 until now, the country reported only three new cases. The total number of people quarantined at hospital is 268, at other centres 15,368 and at homes 60,163. Patient number 188 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on April 19 after previously being given the all-clear. She is now being monitored for another 14 days. Currently, 53 patients are isolated and… Read full this story

